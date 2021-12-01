Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Trailer’s Genius Rendition Of ‘Deck The Halls’ Resurfaces

20th Century Fox

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York‘s version of a classic Christmas carol has resurfaced, proving to be just as clever and appreciated now as it was when it first hit cinemas.

I may have already watched my first Christmas film over two weeks ago, but now that it is more socially acceptable, I will be binge-watching Home Alone 2: Lost In New York with absolutely no shame.

A trailer for the second film in one of Christmas’ most iconic franchises has since re-emerged, reminding fans that in version, the trailer featured a witty take on the classic carol Deck the Halls, and now it’s December 1 you are officially allowed to bask in all its glory.

Check it out:

To this day, Marv and Harry still terrify me, however when accompanied by an altered rendition of Deck the Halls, which sees Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) batter them with every tool at his disposal, the devious duo don’t end up seeming quite as menacing.

Rhythmically sharp and with some very pleasing rhymes, the remake of the Christmas carol does well to promote the film, which sees Kevin left to his own devices and facing an epic showdown against the robbers in an empty house in New York.

Move over Mariah Carey, you may have hit the charts well before December, but this tinkling of the ivories shouldn’t be missed.

The trailer was also shared by Movieclips Classics Trailers on YouTube, with one fan commenting: ‘Just as good as the first one. And the first one is a classic.’

Another wrote:

Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) are another one of the ultimate Christmas classic films that will always fill our hearts with pure joy.

A third commented: ‘I haven’t had a laugh like this trailer in a while!’