Home Alone's Most Iconic Scene Wasn't Supposed To Happen 20th Century Studios

Home Alone’s most iconic scene wasn’t planned, the director has revealed.

Christopher Columbus’s festive classic turned 30 last week. He’s been revisiting the film in a number of interviews, discussing the making of the movie and its legacy after all this time, as well as Donald Trump’s involvement in Lost in New York.

It’s filled to the brim with unforgettable moments and one-liners, whether it’s Catherine O’Hara’s scream or the torturous set-ups for the Wet Bandits. However, one of the most famous scenes started off as a mistake.

After his family leaves him behind, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) wanders around the house, rummaging in his brother’s room, ‘eating junk and watching rubbish’.

In one scene, he gets himself washed for the day. ‘I can’t seem to find my toothbrush, so I’ll pick one up when I go out today. Other than that, I’m in good shape,’ he says, before slapping aftershave on his face. Cue the hilarious scream.

While chatting to Insider, Columbus was asked about whether the scene was improvised. ‘Kind of on set, because he wasn’t supposed to do that,’ he said.

Home Alone Scream 20th Century Studios

The director continued, ‘If you put something on your face that burns, most people move their hands right away. So my direction to him was when you pat your face, move your hands and scream. And I think it was the first take, he kept his hands on his cheeks. We all started laughing hysterically.’

Columbus added, ‘We did it a couple more times with his hands off his face, but my editor, Raja Gosnell, he cut that take into the first cut that I saw and it was in there forever. It’s funny, the iconic moment from Home Alone was an accident.’

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+ now, alongside the second and third films.