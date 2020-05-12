Homer Simpson Is 64 Years Old Today 20th Television

Want to feel absolutely bloody ancient?

Well, let me just tell you that Homer Simpson – the lousy doughnut eating, d’oh shouting, nuclear power plant worker we all grew up watching – would be 64 today, and he hasn’t aged a day.

Although The Simpsons has mostly avoided mentioning ages at all in the show, in season 4 episode 16, we’re treated to a little snapshot of Homer’s driving licence, which reveals his date of birth is May 12, 1956 – making him 64 today.

This follows on from season 4, episode 4, Lisa the Beauty Queen, where Homer reveals he’s 36, after carnies guess that he’s 53. The episode was first aired in October 1992, which would fit with the date of birth Homer has been assigned by writers.

However, it’s now 28 years later, and The Simpsons is still going strong, yet Homer doesn’t look a day over 36.

Given that the show first launched 31 years ago, it’s clear that the show exists in some kind of floating, non-moving timeline, which to be honest, is just as well, or we’d all be feeling old as hell watching Maggie develop from a baby to a woman in her 30s.

While Marge Simpson’s age is slightly more difficult to work out, a flashback to when she and Homer first met showed them to be in a lot of the same school classes, meaning you’d assume they’re the same age. However, in season one, Marge calls Dr Marvin Monroe’s radio show, where she says her age is 34, in theory making her 65 now.

Anyway, happy birthday, Homer!