Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dies Aged 94
Actor Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.
Best known for her role as iconic Bond Girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger, Blackman’s acting career spanned eight decades and various interesting roles.
Blackman died peacefully from natural causes at her Sussex home, surrounded by members of her family.
In a statement made to The Guardian, Blackman’s family described her as being a ‘hugely prolific creative talent’:
It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.
As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.
Born in the East End of London, Blackman took diction lessons as a teenager and went on to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Blackman shot to fame in 1962 after being cast alongside Patrick Macnee in classic spy series The Avengers, where she played trail-blazing character Cathy Gale.
Her strength in the role caught the attention of the staff at Eon Productions, who cast her as Goldfinger’s Pussy Galore, the leader of an all-female group of pilots called ‘Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus’.
Blackman turned 39 during the post-production stages of Goldfinger, making her the oldest Bond Girl in the series. She was also the very first English actor to play one of Bond’s many love interests.
Known for her impressive athleticism, Blackman became skilled at judo while on the set of The Avengers, and was able to perform many of her own stunts.
Other memorable roles saw Blackman play Penny Husbands-Bosworth in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), as well as the glamorous Laura West in The Upper Hand, a sitcom running from 1990 up until 1996.
Our thoughts are with the family of Honor Blackman at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
