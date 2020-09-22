unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Horror Movie Fans Are Coping Better With Pandemic, Study Says

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Sep 2020 17:57
Horror Movie Fans Are Coping Better With Pandemic, Study SaysHorror Movie Fans Are Coping Better With Pandemic, Study SaysWarner Bros.

I’m one of those strange individuals who finds watching horror films to be relaxing, with tension and supernatural themes actually helping to alleviate any real world anxieties bubbling below the surface.

Over lockdown, I’ve spent many an evening watching scary movies old and new, hiding behind my fingers during Zoom-based horror Host, or and creepy ’70s classic, Suspira.

So I’ve been delighted to learn that my morbid taste in movies has in fact proven beneficial to me over the course of the pandemic, preparing me for disaster and helping me cope better than those who prefer a gentle romcom.

Advert
Host ShudderHost ShudderShudder

This is according to a study that was recently published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, with a group of US and Danish researchers examining whether or not ‘extreme feelings’ elicited by frightening films could actually prove beneficial to our mental health during such uncertain times.

Researchers recruited 310 participants, quizzing them about their preferred genres of film and TV shows, and whether or not they watched pandemic-related movies.

Participants were also asked about the extent to which they agreed or disagreed with 13 statements about their emotional states and outlooks during the pandemic, as a measure of their psychological resilience.

Advert

This included statements such as ‘compared to how I usually feel, I have been more nervous and anxious during the pandemic’ and ‘I have found some aspects of the pandemic to be interesting’. Participants rated their feelings on a 7-point scale, from ‘strongly disagree’ to ‘strongly agree’.

Jack Nicholson In 'The Shining'Jack Nicholson In 'The Shining'Warner Bros.

In the study, psychological resilience during the pandemic was measured as the ability to show ‘more positive experiences/emotional states (positive resilience) or fewer negative experiences/emotional states (psychological distress)’.

It was discovered that horror fans and those who ‘engaged more frequently with frightening fictional phenomena’ had experienced lower levels of psychological distress over the pandemic than those who preferred other types of films.

Advert

According to the study authors:

We found that fans of horror films exhibited greater resilience during the pandemic and that fans of ‘prepper’ genres (alien-invasion, apocalyptic, and zombie films) exhibited both greater resilience and preparedness.

We also found that trait morbid curiosity was associated with positive resilience and interest in pandemic films during the pandemic.

Taken together, these results are consistent with the hypothesis that exposure to frightening fictions allow audiences to practice effective coping strategies that can be beneficial in real-world situations.

ScreamScreamDimension Films

A perfect excuse for some spooky nights in now Halloween is well on the way.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Horror Movie Fans, Horror Movies, Now, Pandemic, Psychological Resilience

Credits

Science Direct

  1. Science Direct

    Pandemic practice: Horror fans and morbidly curious individuals are more psychologically resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

 