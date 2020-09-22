Horror Movie Fans Are Coping Better With Pandemic, Study Says

We found that fans of horror films exhibited greater resilience during the pandemic and that fans of ‘prepper’ genres (alien-invasion, apocalyptic, and zombie films) exhibited both greater resilience and preparedness.

We also found that trait morbid curiosity was associated with positive resilience and interest in pandemic films during the pandemic.

Taken together, these results are consistent with the hypothesis that exposure to frightening fictions allow audiences to practice effective coping strategies that can be beneficial in real-world situations.