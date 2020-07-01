Hot Fuzz And Spaced Are Now Streaming On Netflix Channel 4/Universal Pictures

By the power of greyskull! Hot Fuzz and Spaced are now available to watch on Netflix.

The best film of Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright’s beloved Cornetto Trilogy is one of several films and TV shows being added to the streaming platform today, July 1.

For fans of the trio, another prized property is ready to binge – both seasons of Spaced, the iconic British sitcom that originally shot them to cult stardom, have also been added.

Hot Fuzz Universal Pictures

Hot Fuzz follows Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Pegg), a borderline super-cop with one of the most impressive records in London’s Metropolitan Police Service. However, that diligence is making everyone else look bad, so he gets transferred to Sandford, a small rural town dedicated to winning ‘Village of the Year’.

Alongside Police Constable Danny Butterman (Frost), he uncovers a dark, gruesome current running through the town, supposedly for the ‘greater good’. And as Angel says, ‘The little hand says it’s time to rock and roll.’

It’s the funniest film I’ve ever seen, easily. Whether it be ‘a great big bushy beard’, ‘it’s alright Andy, it’s just bolognese’ or ‘it’s just the one swan, actually’, there is absolutely no shortage of laughs to be had.

SPACED CHANNEL 4 Channel 4

Spaced follows Tim (Pegg), a comic book artist who just broke up with his girlfriend, and Daisy (Jessica Stevenson), an aspiring writer, who decide to move in together in order to get a decent flat in London – despite having only just met. As well as Frost, Friday Night Dinner’s Mark Heap stars alongside Julia Deakin and Katy Carmichael.

That’s my night sorted. Yarp.