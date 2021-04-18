Hot Fuzz Voted Best Movie In The Cornetto Trilogy

Universal Pictures

By the power of Grayskull… Hot Fuzz has been voted the best film in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy.

Wright, Shaun Pegg and Nick Frost’s anthology series kicked off in 2004 with Shaun of the Dead, moving on to Hot Fuzz in 2007 and culminating in The World’s End in 2013. Each film has been a critical and box-office success, with fans often debating which one is king.

Advert 10

Whether it’s London, Sandford or Newton Haven, all of them are an absolute joy to revisit, even getting better with further viewings. However, if you had to pick one, which would it be?

To celebrate Wright’s birthday, we asked our Twitter followers to choose the best movie in the Cornetto trilogy. While The World’s End didn’t come close to winning, it was a close run between Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz – however, it was the latter that came out on top. Is it the correct choice? Yarp.

Hot Fuzz follows Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Pegg), a borderline super-cop – who can’t be stopped – with one of the most impressive records in London’s Metropolitan Police Service. However, that diligence is making everyone else look bad, so he gets transferred to Sandford, a small rural town dedicated to winning ‘Village of the Year’.

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

Alongside Police Constable Danny Butterman (Frost), he uncovers a dark, gruesome current running through the town, supposedly for the ‘greater good’. And as Angel says, ‘The little hand says it’s time to rock and roll.’

Firstly, I’d be willing to hear arguments on Shaun of the Dead being the true victor. Secondly, The World’s End is still criminally underrated, but it’s the easy choice for third place. And lastly, in my eyes, Hot Fuzz wins because it’s the funniest film I’ve ever seen.

Advert 10

Rather than natter on about why, I’m just going to list some of the most memorable quotes. I hope they give you a giggle.

‘You want to be a big cop in a small town? F*ck off up the model village!’

‘A great, big, bushy beard!’

‘It’s all right, Andy! It’s just bolognese!’

‘He’s not Judge Judy and executioner!’

‘When’s your birthday?’ ’22nd Of February.’ ‘What Year?’ ‘Every Year.’

‘Have you ever fired your gun up in the air and gone, ‘Ahh!’?’

If you’re unaware of how the trilogy got its name, Wright earlier explained, ‘At the [Shaun of the Dead] afterparty they gave out free Strawberry Cornettos (as featured in the movie) so me and Simon contrived to mention Cornettos in the next one as a way of getting more free ice cream next time around… (we didn’t).’

He added, ‘We did get some for The World’s End though… two out of three ain’t bad.’

Advert 10

Hot Fuzz is available to stream on Netflix now.