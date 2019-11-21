Hotel Opens Elf-Themed Suite Just In Time For Christmas

New Line Cinema/Club Wyndham

No cotton-headed ninny muggins allowed: an Elf-themed hotel room has opened in New York.

It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year. Songs, films, tinsel, lights, snow, shopping – you can’t get enough festive spirit.

Christmas in the Big Apple is a dream for most people, romanticised in the movies as the go-to location for yuletide fever. Now, there’s another reason for you and a Buddy to visit.

If you’re looking to visit the city in December, check out Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in Manhattan – which is transforming one of its suites into Buddy the Elf’s paradise.

Just like Buddy’s radical transformation of the department store Gimbels in the film, the room looks like the North Pole we’ve all imagined: snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, presents all over the wall and, of course, as many sweet treats as one could desire.

To make it even more appealing, there’s a big, fully-decorated Christmas tree with a set of presents below waiting to be ripped open, along with toy trains and a giant nutcracker.

Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations, told Metro:

Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in. Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travellers’ bucket lists. We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world.

The colour scheme is tailored to the season, with plenty of reds and greens, along with snowy blankets and fake snow on the window sill.

The bathroom is similarly transformed, with the walk-in shower wrapped with a giant red ribbon. If you need cotton wool buds, they’re stored in a small basket that looks like Santa’s shorts.

If you get hungry, you can even rustle up Buddy’s signature spaghetti breakfast. Check out the kitchenette and you’ll find pasta, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, cookie-dough rolls, M&Ms, and plenty of fizzy drinks.

The question on everyone’s lips: how much does this magical Manhattan suite cost?

It’s not actually that bad, as far as New York hotel rooms go – prices start at $399 (£309) and it sleeps four with a pull-out couch.

If you’re interested in staying in Club Wyndham’s festive suite, it’s open for public bookings from December 2-20, and Club Wyndham members only from December 21-26.

It’s just nice to see another place that shares my affinity for elf culture.

