How B.J. Novak’s Face Ended Up On Products Around The World

@bjnovak/Instagram

All across the world, whether it’s paint or hair clippers, you’ll see the face of The Office star B.J. Novak.

Yes, the US version of the sitcom is hugely popular, even eight years after its last episode aired, so it’s likely you could see the actor-writer playing Ryan Howard anywhere on the globe.

Advert 10

However, one day you may be strolling in a supermarket on holiday and catch a glimpse of a familiar face. For a bizarre reason, Novak’s likeness is used for all sorts of random products, and there’s not much he can do about it – well, not much he wants to do about it, that is.

@bjnovak/Instagram

The 42-year-old posted a number of products featuring his face to Instagram yesterday, October 26, including face paints sold in Uruguay, electric hair clippers in China, a raincoat sold in Los Angeles and a cologne called Encounter in Sweden.

Every product has a loose variation of the exact same photo of Novak, with some nifty photoshopping done to get his face inside the LA poncho.

Advert 10

@bjnovak/Instagram

But how did this happen? Did someone add him to their own ‘list’ years ago and this is the punishment he’s facing? Is someone constantly plotting against him? Does he have a model doppelgänger posing for any and all homeware products they can get their hands on?

@bjnovak/Instagram

Novak explained, ‘Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I’m on products all around the world.’

Advert 10

Public domain images are completely free to use, whether it’s for products, posters or images on websites without having to pay for them. Of course, Novak could probably get his face taken off the system, but he doesn’t really care. ‘I am too amused to do anything about it,’ he added.