How Christian Bale Ended Up In Hospital After Taking ‘The Machinist’ Role Too Seriously

Christian Bale is no stranger to an extreme transformation, with the actor famed for going the extra mile for his roles.

From getting in peak shape to play Bruce Wayne, to piling on the pounds ahead of taking on the role of Dick Cheney in 2018’s VICE, Bale has put his body on the line, but there’s one role that may have seen him go too far.

In 2004, Bale starred in The Machinist as a man who became emaciated after being unable to sleep for an entire year. In typical style, Bale famously lost a whopping 68 pounds for the part, and as @charlesperalo has revealed in a recent TikTok video, that commitment came with some serious consequences.

In order to become as underweight as his character, Trent Reznik, Bale undertook an extreme diet for several weeks, eating only canned tuna, apples, water and coffee. In total he’d consume around 250 calories a day – only around 10% of the recommended intake for a person his size.

Bale was prevented from reducing his weight down to under 100 pounds as he’d wanted to, instead weighing in at a minimum of 120 pounds – more than 60 pounds lighter than he’d weighed before he took on the role.

To make matters worse, after finishing The Machinist Bale almost immediately began preparing for Batman Begins, regaining the weight he’d lost in a matter of months. That extreme fluctuation eventually took its toll, leading him to be hospitalised with organ failure.

Bale isn’t the only actor to have undertaken dramatic transformations for their roles, with Robert DeNiro, Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks and even 50 Cent having dropped a lot of weight for different parts.