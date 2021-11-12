‘How I Met Your Father’ Gets Long-Awaited First Look From Disney
Fans of How I Met Your Mother can start to get excited about another lengthy love story as Disney has released a first look at its upcoming sequel series.
Starring Lizzie McGuire actor Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father is set to mimic its predecessor as it sees the protagonist detail the series of events that led them to their partner – only instead of Ted Mosby’s kids learning about his life with his bar-loving friends, it’s main character Sophie’s son who’s settling in for the tale.
With Duff’s character telling her story in the future, the majority of the 10-episode series is set in the year 2021, when Sophie and her friends are attempting to figure out who they are and what they want out of life in New York City.
The Hulu series is highly anticipated for many fans of the original, and though no air date has been confirmed as of yet, Disney has now released a first-look image of the cast which includes Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran.
Drake and Josh star Josh Peck is also set to feature in the series, and the image of the cast comes just days after Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall was confirmed to star as the future version of Sophie.
Check out the cast picture below:
Though the snap appears to have been taken on Brooklyn Bridge, it was actually taken on the Disney lot in Los Angeles with the help of Industrial Light and Magic’s new virtual production stage, the Infinity.
The pilot of the series is set to be helmed by Pam Fryman, who directed 196 out of the 208 original How I Met Your Mother episodes. Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also back to work on the project, though they have expressed their delight in being able to continue their passion with a new team.
In a statement to Deadline, the creators said:
Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father.
We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.
Only time will tell what antics Sophie gets up to while trying to find her perfect match, but hopefully whatever it is will be just as entertaining as the first time around!
