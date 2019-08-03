How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Is Being Made Into TV Show

Paramount Pictures

Stop what you’re doing immediately: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – aka the film that brought Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain to a new generation, aka the best romcom ever made – is being made into a TV show.

The film, which stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as our favourite couple Andie and Benny Boo Boo (who could forget), was released all the way back in 2003, with a remake being a distant dream of so many of us for so long.

Now though, it’s so much more than a distant dream because it has been confirmed the film is being re-written as a TV show as we speak – and will be on our screens within the next two years.

If you need a refresh as to what the film’s about, or if you’ve never seen it in the first place, first and foremost I’d encourage you to go and watch it. But if you don’t have the time or if you’re too hungover to root out the dusty DVDs which currently reside in your attic (fair), let me debrief you.

Andie, an advice columnist for a magazine, is assigned to write an article on ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ and has to find some poor unfortunate sucker to give her love ferns to and Photoshop pictures of their faces together to create imaginary children.

Thinking it would be an easy task – because surely no man would ever put up with having his penis named Princess Sophia on a daily basis – Andie has another thing coming because the guy she meets, Ben (aka Benny Boo Boo), has made a bet that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

Surprise surprise, the two meet, do their best to succeed in their individual missions, and sing a beautiful rendition of You’re So Vain before (spoiler alert) eventually falling in love in true romcom style. It’s the best thing ever.

If you want to see all of that unfold on TV, you’re in luck. As per E! News, the new show is currently in development at Quibi, which is a forthcoming mobile-focused streaming platform launching next year that’s already planning thousands of pieces of content in its first year.

Quibi’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is currently in development with Paramount TV with comedian Guy Branum in charge of rewriting the script.

The comedian confirmed the news on social media earlier this week (August 1), writing:

We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’

We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days" https://t.co/A2YcnKqeCg pic.twitter.com/wnsAj2a24E — Guy Branum (@guybranum) August 1, 2019

Incredible. Now if you’ll just excuse me while I go watch the film in its entirety while pretending to work.

