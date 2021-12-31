How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion Tomorrow

Warner Bros./ HBO Max

If you’d been thinking about doing Dry January but don’t have high hopes for your sobriety, then why not try Cry January instead, because you’ll get off to a good start if you tune into Return to Hogwarts.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the franchise, iconic trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to take to our screens once again, alongside many others from the series.

Advert 10

The trailer has left fans bursting with excitement after it showed glimpses into the cast reminiscing about growing up on set, Radcliffe reflecting on his first kiss, Grint on one of his costumes in a final scene, and the build-up of emotions everyone felt ahead of the reconciliation.

So if you too, want to be magicked back into your childhood, then here’s all the ways you can view the reunion.

HBO Max

In the trailer, Radcliffe can be heard explaining how scary it was to finish filming the series because of the possibility of the ‘most meaningful’ thing in the cast’s lives potentially being over, but he noted how ‘it wasn’t’.

Advert 10

Joining Radcliffe, Watson and Grint are cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

And fear not, because if you wanted to catch the reunion and all the stars gathering together, then there are now multiple ways to view it.

The reunion will be shown on HBO Max from 12am (PT) – those on Eastern Time will have to wait until 3am – but it will also be made available for UK audiences via Sky and NOW TV from January 1, 2022.

Advert 10

To watch it on NOW, you can either subscribe for a period of seven days for free as a new user, or you will need to purchase an Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99-a-month.

If you can wait until spring, Entertainment Weekly reports that WarnerMedia has also confirmed that it will air on TBS and Cartoon Network.