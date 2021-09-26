How To Watch Tonight’s Tony Awards And What To Expect

TonyAwards.jpg Youtube / The Late Late Show with James Corden / Alamy

Tonight is the 74th annual Tony Awards, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and what to expect.

Originally scheduled for June 2020, the 74th Tony Awards were postponed due to the pandemic. The highly-anticipated award show will be a four-hour affair, and celebrate shows and performances from the 2019-2020 season.

Advert 10

Broadway regulars and Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. will be hosting tonight’s awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tonight is a well-deserved celebration considering the hit the theatre industry took during the pandemic.

The ceremony will award 26 categories, including Best Play, Best Musical, Best Director and Best Performance.

Advert 10

PA Images

Speaking to the New York Times, McDonald explained:

It’s been so long that these nominees have waited, and to let them have their prom night is what I want to do. I want to make it about them and their accomplishments.

McDonald went on to explain how beneficial the celebration would be for industry morale, saying, ‘I want to be a part of whatever we can do to get the word out that Broadway is back.’

Advert 10

Unlike previous years that saw the ceremony only broadcast on cable, this year’s award show will be available to stream on Paramount+.

The hosts will present two hours of the ceremony each, with performances expected from popular shows of the season, including Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

McDonald hosting the first two hours, which will only be available on Paramount+.

Advert 10

Odom will host a concert in the last two hours, called Tony Awards Presents Broadway’s Back!, it will be streamed on Paramont+ and broadcast to CBS.