Hugh Jackman Calls Wolverine The Role Of A Lifetime 20th Century Fox

It seems Hugh Jackman isn’t ready to forget about Wolverine just yet, with the actor taking to social media to describe it as ‘the role of a lifetime’.

Not so much the role of a lifetime that he’ll consider returning to it, however, with Jackman having already thrown cold water all over that idea, but nevertheless the sentiment’s there, so I suppose that’ll have to do.

The actor officially hung up his claws in 2017, after an impressive run that began in 2000 with the first X-Men movie, subsequently playing the character for such a long time he was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving live action Marvel superhero.

Hugh Jackman PA Images

Three years after Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine for one last time in Logan, the 51-year-old commemorated the film’s anniversary in a bittersweet way.

Posting a number of promo shots during his days as the X-Men character, Jackman reflected fondly on the role to his 29 million followers.

Alongside the photos, he wrote:

3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released. Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime!

Despite being a much-loved fan favourite, Jackman is adamant he will not be returning to the big screen anytime soon, having previously explained why he made the decision to retire.

The actor told Variety he got his inspiration from Jerry Seinfeld, who told him why he ended his hit series Seinfeld, explaining:

[Jerry] said, ‘I’ve always believed, you should never spend everything creatively because it’s almost Herculean to start up again. You should always have something in the tank.’

After speaking to the comic, Jackman decided to retire his role as Wolverine, and he hasn’t looked back since – unfortunately for us lot.

Wolverine in Days of Future Past 20th Century Fox

Ah well, at least we have the memories.