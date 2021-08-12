Hugh Jackman Finally Addresses Wolverine MCU Rumours

20th Century Studios

Hugh Jackman has addressed Wolverine rumours after seemingly teasing his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Australian is best-known for donning the adamantium claws in the X-Men series; appearing in nine movies since the turn of millennium, culminating with 2017’s incredible Logan.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox’s movie assets, including access to the Fantastic Four and X-Men, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of mutants in the MCU; and more specifically, wondering whether Jackman would return or if the role will be recast.

The star recently shared two cryptic images on Instagram: one of Wolverine fan art from BossLogic, a notable creator; and a photo of Jackman and Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios. He didn’t offer any additional context, leading fans (including myself) to excitedly speculate over the possibility of Jackman’s arrival.

While speaking to Den of Geek ahead of his new film Reminiscence, Jackman was asked about the images and possibly returning to the role.

‘I’m going to tell you that you guys, you comic book fans, are too quick for me. That was a very innocent repost of some cool art, and I do it quite a bit,’ he explained.

‘I think I was with my family or had people over or something, and was away from my phone and when I came back, I was like, ‘What have I done!? I didn’t mean to do that!’,’ Jackman continued.

‘That was just fan art, I’m really sorry guys. And I was like the horse has bolted, I don’t think anything I say now will be able to calm this down. But it was just you guys are too quick for me,’ he added.

Ahead of Logan‘s release, Jackman said it was his ‘last one, it is my last time. It just felt like it was the right time to do it, and let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it… it just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.’

However, he has spoken in favour of appearing in the MCU ‘if that was on the table’, not to mention Ryan Reynolds’ repeated efforts to get him on-screen alongside Deadpool. ‘I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything, he thinks I’m joking, please,’ Jackman told Cinema Blend.