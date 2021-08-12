unilad
Advert

Hugh Jackman Finally Addresses Wolverine MCU Rumours

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Aug 2021 12:32
Hugh Jackman Finally Addresses Wolverine MCU Rumours20th Century Studios

Hugh Jackman has addressed Wolverine rumours after seemingly teasing his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Australian is best-known for donning the adamantium claws in the X-Men series; appearing in nine movies since the turn of millennium, culminating with 2017’s incredible Logan.

Advert

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox’s movie assets, including access to the Fantastic Four and X-Men, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of mutants in the MCU; and more specifically, wondering whether Jackman would return or if the role will be recast.

Hugh Jackman in Logan. (20th Century Studios)20th Century Studios

The star recently shared two cryptic images on Instagram: one of Wolverine fan art from BossLogic, a notable creator; and a photo of Jackman and Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios. He didn’t offer any additional context, leading fans (including myself) to excitedly speculate over the possibility of Jackman’s arrival.

While speaking to Den of Geek ahead of his new film Reminiscence, Jackman was asked about the images and possibly returning to the role.

Advert

‘I’m going to tell you that you guys, you comic book fans, are too quick for me. That was a very innocent repost of some cool art, and I do it quite a bit,’ he explained.

Hugh Jackman in X2 (20th Century Studios)20th Century Studios

‘I think I was with my family or had people over or something, and was away from my phone and when I came back, I was like, ‘What have I done!? I didn’t mean to do that!’,’ Jackman continued.

‘That was just fan art, I’m really sorry guys. And I was like the horse has bolted, I don’t think anything I say now will be able to calm this down. But it was just you guys are too quick for me,’ he added.

Advert
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. (20th Century Studios)20th Century Studios

Ahead of Logan‘s release, Jackman said it was his ‘last one, it is my last time. It just felt like it was the right time to do it, and let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it… it just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.’

However, he has spoken in favour of appearing in the MCU ‘if that was on the table’, not to mention Ryan Reynolds’ repeated efforts to get him on-screen alongside Deadpool. ‘I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything, he thinks I’m joking, please,’ Jackman told Cinema Blend.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Controversy Sparked After Johnny Depp Receives Award
Film and TV

Controversy Sparked After Johnny Depp Receives Award

Bam Margera Compares Himself To Britney Spears As He Sues Jackass Creators
Film and TV

Bam Margera Compares Himself To Britney Spears As He Sues Jackass Creators

Olympic Cyclist Dies After Instagram Post Highlighting The Pressures Of Sport
Sport

Olympic Cyclist Dies After Instagram Post Highlighting The Pressures Of Sport

Outrage After Escaped Bull ‘Rammed To Death With Car’
News

Outrage After Escaped Bull ‘Rammed To Death With Car’

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Hugh Jackman, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Now, Wolverine, X-Men

Credits

Den of Geek and 1 other

  1. Den of Geek

    Hugh Jackman Shoots Down Wolverine MCU Speculation

  2. Cinema Blend

    Hugh Jackman Responds To Calls For Wolverine To Return In Marvel’s Multiverse

 