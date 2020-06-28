Hugh Jackman Mortified When Ryan Reynolds Crashes Original X-Men Cast Reunion Global Citizen/YouTube

No matter how hard he might try, Ryan Reynolds will never be part of the original X-Men team – though that didn’t stop him from crashing a cast reunion, much to Hugh Jackman’s dismay.

Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry and Ian McKellen all gathered together on a video call to celebrate 20 years of X-Men as part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert, which took place yesterday, June 27.

Addressing his former co-stars, Jackman described the situation as ‘surreal’, saying: ‘I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie.’

Hugh Jackman X-Men 20th Century Fox

Though the cast might have been looking forward to reminiscing about their days on the original film, which came out in 2000, the reunion was soon crashed by an uninvited guest.

Reynolds popped happily into the call, addressing his arrival with a ‘knock knock’ before expressing his delight at seeing ‘so many stars!’ The joy wasn’t mutual though, it seems, and McKellen quickly left the call before Reynolds had chance to get a good look at him.

Check out the reunion video here:

The idea that Reynolds’ Marvel character, Deadpool, wants to join the X-Men has been a long-running joke in the franchise, and though he did get some air-time alongside the heroes in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, he’s still never officially been made a member of the gang.

At one point, Deadpool became so sick of being left out that he attempted to create his own group, X-Force, with a rag-tag group of hopefuls, but unfortunately that didn’t go too well. RIP Peter.

Jackman attempted to push Reynolds out of the reunion, pointing out the cast had just been ‘reminiscing about the movie that we’re all in together’, but unfortunately Reynolds didn’t get the message and responded: ‘I hope it’s okay that I join… I figured we were all in X-Men together.’

Though the reunion was intended to celebrate two decades of the original X-Men, Reynolds then revealed he’d brought along some other familiar faces from the long-running franchise, including James McAvoy and Sophie Turner.

Reynolds stressed it ‘didn’t matter’, as they’d all starred in one X-Men film or another, though Turner admitted she thought the call was for a Game of Thrones reunion.

Before long the stars started to make up excuses to get off the spoiled call, with Janssen and Berry claiming they had a James Bond reunion, McAvoy disappearing off to reunite with the cast of Split, and Stewart heading off to meet his former Star Trek co-stars.

X-Men reunion Global Citizen/YouTube

Though the call was quite obviously a failure, Reynolds kept a smile on his face as he commented: ‘That fell apart quickly.’ With just Jackman and Reynolds left on the call, Reynolds pointed out it had turned into a reunion for a different film altogether, with Liev Schreiber popping up to exclaim ‘X-Men Origins reunite!’

It seems that was the final straw for Jackman, and the call swiftly ended there. The screen cut to black before offering praise to the ‘true superheroes’ who have been working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackman commented:

Sometime in the not too distant future the hard work of every global citizen will bring about a healthier, safer, more equitable world. To all the first responders, essential workers and those fighting for racial justice: I stand in awe of your efforts this year and I stand with you.

While the actors might not have been keen to hang out with Reynolds, the call was for a great cause as part of the benefit concert that aimed to get funding for the development and distribution of supplies to help fight coronavirus.

