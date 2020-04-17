Hugh Jackman Says Scarlett Johansson Is Actually Source Of Feud With Ryan Reynolds vacinityreynolds/Instagram/PA

Listen up folks, because it’s finally here: the day we learn the true source of the ever-lasting feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. And believe it or not, Scarlett Johansson somehow holds all the answers.

Advert

The feud, arguably the most notorious in celeb-land, now has so many layers to it that the majority of us presumably (and fairly) assumed its origins could never be traced. I know we at UNILAD have covered countless incidents without ever getting to the bottom of why they were doing it.

From Jackman using his own dog’s poo to troll Reynolds to the Deadpool actor channelling his inner Ariana Grande, to most recently Reynolds trolling his best-mate-turned-nemesis on his wedding anniversary, I think it’s fair to say the pair aren’t going to let up anytime soon.

Ryan Reynolds And John Krasinski To Star In New Comedy Imaginary Friends PA Images

But they don’t need to, especially because now Jackman has shared some insight into why the two appear to constantly be at each other’s throats, albeit in a fun ‘I don’t really hate you but we’ve got to keep up appearances’ kind of way.

Advert

Basically, it all started when Reynolds was married to Johansson sometime between the years 2008 and 2011, with Jackman referencing his close relationship with the Black Widow actor.

Initially claiming he didn’t remember the origins of the feud – telling The Daily Beast, ‘It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!’ – the Wolverine actor quickly got down to the nitty-gritty.

scarlett johansson PA Images

He continued:

I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan. So when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching.’ And we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.

When asked if he plans to get Reynolds back after his trolling over the weekend – in which he told Jackman’s wife of 24 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, to ‘hang in there’ – the actor didn’t provide confirmation but did hint at something.

Hugh Jackman PA Images

He responded: ‘I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.’

Advert

So healthy, Hugh. And hey, if you can’t spend your time in isolation thinking of ways to embarrass your best pal, when can you?