Hugh Jackman Startles Fans With Unrecognisable Wolverine Photo

by : Hannah Smith on : 06 Nov 2021 17:17
Hugh Jackman Startles Fans With Unrecognisable Wolverine PhotoAlamy

Everyone loves a good actor transformation, but some are more extreme than others.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 20 years since Hugh Jackman first took on the role of Wolverine, in fact, most of us probably can’t remember a time when he wasn’t the ultra-in-shape version of himself required by the part.

But as the actor revealed in a recent Instagram photo, it took some serious effort to put on the muscle needed to become Wolverine, so much so that he was left looking almost unrecognisable as he worked to pile on the pounds.

Hugh Jackman Startles Fans With Unrecognisable Wolverine PhotoAlamy

In his throwback post, Jackman shared an image of himself mid-workout in the early days of his X-Men career, leaving fans struggling to reconcile the Jackman they know and love with the man in the photo.

‘Is it just me … or does this guy look like he’s in serious pain?!’ Jackman quipped in the caption, with the hashtag #tbt.

Fans immediately took to the comments, flooding the post with shocked face emojis and revealing their double takes at the surprising snap.

‘This is just one fraction of the equation that makes a BEAST,’ one person commented, with another writing ‘Pain… the price of progress.’

Having retired from the role after the standalone Wolverine movie Logan in 2017, Jackman has previously been open about the strain the demands of the role put on his body as he got older, with the Australian approaching 50 by the time he hung up his claws.

Explaining his decision to walk away, Jackman told Variety he’d taken a friend’s advice to leave while he still had ‘something in the tank’, although with rumours swirling over the summer that he could be tempted to return to the role as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, never say never to him picking those weights back up again after all.

