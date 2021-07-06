unilad
Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine’s MCU Debut

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Jul 2021 11:16
PA Images/20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman has been posting cryptic photos seemingly hinting at his debut as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor first donned the adamantium claws and sideburns in 2000’s X-Men. Since then, he’s played James ‘Logan’ Howlett eight more times: X2; X-Men: The Last Stand; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; The Wolverine; X-Men: Days of Future Past; and Logan, plus cameo appearances in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Logan marked his final turn as the hero, with its climax giving the character a definitive ending. However, Jackman’s latest posts are teasing a return of some form.

Hugh Jackman in X2 (Twentieth Century Studios)Twentieth Century Studios

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show ahead of Logan‘s release, he said, ‘This will be my last one, it is my last time. It just felt like it was the right time to do it, and let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it.’

‘I kind of have in my head what we’re going to do in this last one. It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out,’ he added.

Jackman recently posted two cryptic images to his Instagram story: one of Wolverine fan art from BossLogic, a notable creator; and a photo of Jackman and Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios. He also posted a tribute to Richard Donner, the legendary Hollywood director who recently passed away.

While Jackman said he would have been interested in entering the MCU if it was on the table before leaving the role, there’s been no further indication of his return – other than Ryan Reynolds’ persistent attempts to get him in a Deadpool movie.

