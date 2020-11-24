Hulk Hogan Says Chris Hemsworth's Physical Transformation Is 'Already There' hulkhogan/chrishemsworth/Instagram

Hulk Hogan has approved Chris Hemsworth’s ‘insanely physical’ transformation ahead of playing the iconic wrestler.

Hulkamania is on the horizon, with the Thor actor creating his own 24-inch set of pythons to convincingly play the WWE legend.

Hemsworth recently shared a workout photo of his preparation for the role, showing off his monstrous arms. It was enough for Hogan, who says he’s ‘ready’.

Hogan took to Twitter to share the star’s previous post with some images of himself in his wrestling heyday, praising him while also showing some restraint in trademark style.

He wrote: ‘He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH.’

The film, which is untitled at the time of writing, will be directed by Joker and The Hangover’s Todd Phillips and is slated for release on Netflix. There’s currently no release date, meaning Hemsworth has plenty more time to transform into Hogan.

In earlier interviews, Hemsworth said he was going to ‘put on more size than [he ever has] before’, even topping his gains for playing the God of Thunder.

He said: ‘There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude… I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.’

Hemsworth will also be preparing to reprise his beloved MCU role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman as female Thor (who’s also started her training).

The untitled Hulk Hogan biopic is expected for release in late 2021/early 2022.

