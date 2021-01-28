Human Traffic Director Justin Kerrigan Says Sequel ‘Is Ready To Go’
Human Traffic director Justin Kerrigan has confirmed that a sequel is ‘ready to go’, more than two decades since the release of the original.
Starring Danny Dyer, John Simm, Nicola Reynolds, Shaun Parkes, and Lorraine Pilkington, the 1999 comedy followed a group of friends on a wild weekend out in Cardiff and became known as cult classic for Wales’ Cool Cymru era, which centred around music and independent film.
Kerrigan is now ready to return to Cardiff with central themes of ‘fear versus love, money versus love and control versus love’, as the writer-director has stated that ‘it’s time to make the film’.
In an interview with Mixmag, Kerrigan said the script for the highly-anticipated sequel is complete after being rewritten throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
Staying true to its roots, the sequel will be based around another long weekend in Cardiff, during which the characters ‘try and come together in a completely new time’.
Eastenders actor Dyer is said to be very much up for returning to his role of Moff, who is central to the sequel, with other members of the original cast also on board.
A follow up to Human Traffic was first teased in 2016 with a Facebook page promising that the film would be set between Ibiza and Cardiff. Since then, the director has said he’s been busy ‘trying to get [the film] made’.
He commented:
I’ve got no shortage of actors, producers, art directors, musicians and special effects people that want to work on the film. But actually getting the film funded is another deal altogether.
The first film wasn’t funded by the British film industry at the time. It was funded by a private investor. Human Traffic wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for independent finance.
An official crowdfund has been started on Indiegogo to help the film get off the ground, where fans can opt to donate money in exchange for getting a credit in the film, being an extra and having lunch on set, among other options.
