Hunger Games Star Wants Original Cast Back For New Movie Lionsgate Films

‘I volunteer as tribute.’ Well, Josh Hutcherson does because the Hunger Games star has expressed his desire to get the original cast back together for the upcoming prequel.

Advert

Almost a decade after he, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth became an unstoppable trio with the release of the first film, news broke earlier this year that Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel had been given the go-ahead for a film adaptation.

Now, Hutcherson has said he would love to get involved with the prequel, adding he would be ‘100%’ down and there would be ‘no question’ about it if some of his fellow co-stars were also involved in the project.

peeta and katniss hunger games Lionsgate Films

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview, the actor said that while he ‘doesn’t know anything about’ the prequel story-wise, ‘if it has to do with how we got to the world of the Hunger Games then I think that’s going to be super interesting’.

Advert

‘I would like Peeta to be in it because I would like to be with these people again and work more in that world,’ he added. ‘100%, that would be great. I love that whole cast and crew. If they can get some of the same people involved, [I would do it] no question.’

There’s just one small problem: called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel is set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and follows a teenage Coriolanus Snow, long before he became Panem’s presidential tyrant.

the hunger games Coriolanus Snow Lionsgate Films

Basically, Peeta, Katniss and Gale will be nowhere to be seen, unless somehow they appear in a flash-forward of some sort. And let’s face it, anything could happen in the dystopian nation of Panem.

No further information has been given regarding The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so for now we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

But wouldn’t it be great to see those three on screen together again?