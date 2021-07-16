Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic Apologises For ‘Dishonest’ Sex Claims About Millie Bobby Brown

@hunter_echoo/TikTok/PA

Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic has apologised for vile, ‘dishonest’ claims about having a sexual relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things star’s team quickly responded to 21-year-old Ecimovic’s livestream on Instagram, in which he appeared drunk and talked about ‘grooming’ 17-year-old Brown, as well as talking about their alleged sexual activities together.

The pair had been photographed together last year, when he was 20 and she was 16, sparking rumours they were dating. The actor has never responded to these claims, while Hunter has since apologised for saying the things he did on the livestream.

In a recent TikTok – his account now appears to have been deleted – Ecimovic offers an apology while criticising those sharing stories ‘which aren’t true’.

‘I’m also seeing lots of clips of it over the internet and people are trying to make it 10 times worse. Besides the point, the livestream – I am sorry for. I’m not proud of it at all, or how I spoke. It sounded very immature, looked horrible. I am sorry for doing that livestream. I should have ended it, but I chose not to,’ he says.

‘I wanted to address the livestream incident that happened. It should never have happened in the first place. It was stupidity on my part. It was not ok for me to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments… I said stuff that should have never been said. My natural instinct when I see people saying that stuff… that’s how I decided to handle it,’ Ecimovic added.

In his earlier livestream, in which he went into graphic detail about alleged sexual encounters with Brown, he said: ‘I have nothing to apologise for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologise for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.’ His Instagram account also appears to have been deleted.

‘Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all,’ Brown’s representatives said in a statement to E! News.

