unilad
Advert

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Opens Up On Vaccine Conspiracy Involving Film

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Aug 2021 16:42
‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Opens Up On Vaccine Conspiracy Involving FilmWarner Bros.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the screenplay for I Am Legend, has opened up about the vaccine conspiracy involving the hit 2007 movie.

The conspiracy theory in question was outlined in a recent New York Times article about mandatory vaccinations at a New York-based optical company.

Advert

Senior management at Metro Optics Eyewear have struggled to get all of their employees vaccinated, a process which has reportedly taken ‘months of coaxing, a cash bonus and a weekly testing mandate’.

I Am Legend still (Warner Bros. Pictures)Warner Bros. Pictures

Now, just six members of staff are continuing to refuse the vaccine, having so far been unconvinced by the company’s persuasive campaign.

Speaking with the Times, one of these unvaccinated employees expressed concerns over getting the jab as she believed ‘a vaccine had caused the characters in the film I Am Legend to turn into zombies’.

Advert

Anti-vaxxers have spread this false claim about the plot widely, with Times reporter Vera Bergengruen having compiled some of the worrying social media comments out there.

In one such thread, an anti-vaxxer warned others to ‘wait a year or two’, noting ‘In the I Am Legend timeline the vaccines didn’t kick in right away’. Another suggested that we could see a zombie apocalypse in the next ‘six to nine months’.

However, as anyone who was paying full attention to the post-apocalyptic movie can tell you, the fictional plague that led to characters being zombified was in fact the result of a genetically reprogrammed virus, not a vaccine.

Advert

Now Goldsman himself has come forward to chuck this theory in the bin once and for all, tweeting:

Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made that up. It’s. Not. Real.

Last year, during Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, Will Smith – who starred as army virologist Dr. Robert Neville in the film – admitted he felt ‘responsible for a lot of the misinformation’ being spread about coronavirus on account of the movie.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission
Technology

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media
Sport

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child
Sport

Tyson Fury Asks For Prayers As He Welcomes Sixth Child

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps
Animals

Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV

Credits

Akiva Goldsman/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Akiva Goldsman/Twitter

    @AkivaGoldsman

  2. The New York Times

    Inside One Company’s Struggle to Get All Its Employees Vaccinated

 