Ian McShane Says John Wick 4 Will Start Filming This Year
The fourth instalment of John Wick could finally get off the ground this year, according to star Ian McShane.
The coronavirus outbreak had a major impact on Hollywood, causing delays to productions, changes to release dates and the abandonment of theatrical releases altogether.
In spite of the disruptions, it seems creators behind the the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise are planning to move forward with the planned May 2022 release date, meaning that filming must begin soon in order for Wick to unleash the appropriate amount of carnage against his enemies.
McShane, who plays owner of the Continental Hotel and Wick’s enemy, Winston, spoke to Collider about the progress being made on the new movie after catching up with Reeves over the holidays.
He commented:
Keanu and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year.’ I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do [John Wick 4] and [John Wick 5] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things.
No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do John Wick 4.
As McShane mentioned, last year it was revealed that Reeves would be back to film not one, but two John Wick movies in the next bout of filming.
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news, saying the scripts for John Wick 4 and 5 were both underway and that they ‘hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available.’
Hopefully McShane’s confidence in the filming schedule will pay off, and we’ll soon be back watching Wick in action.
