iCarly Producer Dan Schneider Hits Back At Inappropriate Behaviour Rumours

Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider has denied rumours of inappropriate behaviour after he abruptly separated from the company in 2018.

Many young people may be familiar with Schneider’s name after seeing it pop up on a range of children’s shows, with the star having worked on the likes of All That, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Victorious, as well as the original iCarly.

After parting ways with Nickelodeon, Schneider largely remained out of the spotlight, however, he found his way back into headlines last week following an interview with The New York Times, where he was questioned about online content regarding his behaviour around the young people he worked with.

Video compilations and screenshots from TV shows were used as indications of his behaviour, with shots of bare feet reportedly used as evidence of a fetish while other scenes played by the young stars were presented as scripted moments of sexual innuendo.

Speaking to The Times, Schneider said he was aware of such postings and described the rumours surrounding them as ‘ridiculous’.

He claimed the so-called ‘evidence’ was a lie and that it was sad social media companies could freely share such information, arguing the young audiences of the shows would be more likely to find feet goofy and funny and there was no effort to sexualise his young stars.

The former showrunner said: ‘The comedy was totally innocent.’

Schneider was reviewed by Nickelodeon’s parent company, ViacomCBS, as a result of the speculation online and it confirmed there was never any sexual misconduct, though it did reveal a pattern of verbal abuse towards people he worked with.

Interviews with co-workers, friends and television executives are said to indicate that Schneider was difficult to work with, with other people working on his shows praising him as someone with a good work ethic and attention to detail, but also as a controlling, difficult showrunner who was no stranger to tantrums or angry emails.

Some reportedly recalled occasions on which the showrunner frequently asked an employee from the costume department for shoulder and neck massages, or when he texted child actors outside of work hours.

The former producer declined to comment on the investigation to The Times, but reportedly defended his leadership style and denied he left on bad terms.

Schneider claimed his departure came following an ‘exhausting’ period of work in which he delivered as many as 50 episodes of shows each year.

He commented: ‘I took a break to take care of a lot of stuff that I’d let go by the wayside for decades. Whatever I do next, I want it to outdo what I’ve done in the past.’

Schneider claimed he could not have formed long-term friendships and continued loyalty with his former co-workers if he’d mistreated any of his actors, and argued that if people believe him to be ‘difficult’ it is because he has ‘high standards’.