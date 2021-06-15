iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says

Nickelodeon/Paramount+

The iCarly revival will feature ‘sexual situations’ and other adult themes, according to the cast.

Nine years after its original run on Nickelodeon came to an end, Miranda Cosgrove’s sitcom is making a return on Paramount+, a brand-new streaming platform from the studio.

Advert 10

The original series revolved around the titular Carly, her best friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) and brother Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor). While McCurdy isn’t returning, prepare for some familiar faces among newbies, as well as a more grown-up tone.

Loading…

In a new interview with Page Six, Shay joked the revival was ‘basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert… no, [but] we’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw… but yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations.’

‘And you know, I say damn it in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups,’ he added.

Advert 10

This was re-iterated by Kress. ‘This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids. And that’s been exciting for us – to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way,’ he told the outlet.

Cosgrove said the revival has been made for people who watched iCarly when they were younger, who’ll now be in their 20s. ‘We really tried to make this show, along with the showrunner Ali [Schouten], as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it’s not really a kid show anymore,’ she told Entertainment Weekly.

‘We’re getting to explore different things with [what] the characters go through that we would never have been able to do before, that’s a lot more like stuff that’s happened in our real lives and things that people in their 20s and 30s go through. It’s just been a fun reunion getting to see everybody, and I’m really excited for people to see it,’ Cosgrove added.

Advert 10

As for McCurdy’s absence, it’s simply because she chose not to return. ‘We touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam’s at in the pilot episode. And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we’ll definitely explain that on the show,’ Cosgrove said.

iCarly’s revival hits Paramount+ on Thursday, June 17. The show’s distribution plans in the UK haven’t been confirmed.