Ice Cube Walks Away From Mega-Money Movie Deal After ‘Declining Covid Vaccine’

@icecube/Instagram/Alamy

Ice Cube reportedly exited a multi-million dollar movie deal after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The NWA rapper and actor, real name O’Shea Jackson, has been a firm supporter of wearing masks throughout the pandemic. In August this year amid the Delta variant’s surge across the US, he donated 2,000 face masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma, coming after promoting mask-wearing with ‘Check yo self before you wreck yo self’ shirts back in 2020.

Advert 10

However, his stance on the vaccine is less clear. ‘Doctors of the world: Stop lying about the Coronavirus. The people needs absolute TRUTH,’ he wrote in June last year, as well as posting a mock-up album cover called ‘Lethal Injection’, which he captioned, ‘GOT THE CUE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube left Sony’s upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, in which he would have starred alongside Jack Black, after declining to get vaccinated.

‘Producers on Oh Hell No made the request that cast on the project would need to be vaccinated,’ ahead of the project filming in Hawaii, the outlet reported. The star is said to have walked away from a whopping $9 million salary for his role.

Advert 10

Cameron Frew

Ice Cube, his agent, Sony, Black and any other members of the cast and crew on Oh Hell No have yet to comment on the allegation.

Vaccine mandates have caused issues on other productions; for example, Miles Teller is said to have refused the vaccine while filming The Offer, an upcoming series about the making of The Godfather, before contracting the virus and costing the project $6 million in production costs, The Daily Beast reports.