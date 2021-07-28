unilad
Advert

Iconic Arthur Cartoon Cancelled After 25 Seasons

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Jul 2021 08:24
Iconic Arthur Cartoon Cancelled After 25 SeasonsPBS Distribution

My fist is clenched! Arthur has been cancelled after 25 seasons. 

The iconic kids cartoon has been on the air since 1996, broadcasting all over the world. Revolving around the titular aardvark and his life in the fictional town of Elwood City, it’s tackled a number of important issues over its run, such as gay marriage in 2019 – which led to it being banned by an Alabama TV station.

Advert

With more than 240 episodes, it’s the longest-running children’s animated series in US history. With its 25th season, Arthur will come to an end.

‘In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways,’ executive producer Carol Greenwald told IGN.

The news also comes after PBS announced the cancellation of Caillou after more than 20 years. People have taken to Twitter to celebrate the show, sharing hilarious reaction images – like Arthur’s fist or D.W. looking through the fence – and remembering its maturity and adult references over the years.

Advert

Arthur is the only pre-school show that was ever bold enough to not only reference South Park, but Beavis and Butthead… twice. And hey Dexter’s Lab too! There won’t be another like it,’ one fan wrote. ‘Arthur is always going to be considered an all-time classic. Childhood to today, I will always love this show,’ another wrote.

Arthur‘s legacy will continue, if only through memes.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Slipknot’s Songwriter And Founding Drummer Joey Jordison Dead At 46
News

Slipknot’s Songwriter And Founding Drummer Joey Jordison Dead At 46

US Set To Force Teenage Girls To Register For Military Draft
News

US Set To Force Teenage Girls To Register For Military Draft

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
Sport

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor

Petition To Make Lying In The House Of Commons A Criminal Offence Gains More Than 50,000 Signatures
News

Petition To Make Lying In The House Of Commons A Criminal Offence Gains More Than 50,000 Signatures

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Cartoons

Credits

IGN

  1. IGN

    A Farewell to Memes: PBS' Arthur Ending in 2022

 