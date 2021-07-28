Iconic Arthur Cartoon Cancelled After 25 Seasons

PBS Distribution

My fist is clenched! Arthur has been cancelled after 25 seasons.

The iconic kids cartoon has been on the air since 1996, broadcasting all over the world. Revolving around the titular aardvark and his life in the fictional town of Elwood City, it’s tackled a number of important issues over its run, such as gay marriage in 2019 – which led to it being banned by an Alabama TV station.

With more than 240 episodes, it’s the longest-running children’s animated series in US history. With its 25th season, Arthur will come to an end.

‘In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways,’ executive producer Carol Greenwald told IGN.

The news also comes after PBS announced the cancellation of Caillou after more than 20 years. People have taken to Twitter to celebrate the show, sharing hilarious reaction images – like Arthur’s fist or D.W. looking through the fence – and remembering its maturity and adult references over the years.

‘Arthur is the only pre-school show that was ever bold enough to not only reference South Park, but Beavis and Butthead… twice. And hey Dexter’s Lab too! There won’t be another like it,’ one fan wrote. ‘Arthur is always going to be considered an all-time classic. Childhood to today, I will always love this show,’ another wrote.

Arthur‘s legacy will continue, if only through memes.