Iconic Godfather Mansion Back On The Market With Huge $105 Million Discount

The iconic Los Angeles mansion that featured in The Godfather is officially on the market for an eye-watering $89.75 million.

Steeped in Mediterranean-inspired beauty, the luxury estate is actually a bit of a bargain, having previously been listed at a staggering $195 million back in 2016.

Okay, maybe it’s not quite what you might consider a bargain, but the property has received 54% discount after its owner, real estate investor Leonard Ross, was forced to file for bankruptcy.

So for a comparatively modest $89.75 million, you could get the keys to this 3.5-acre estate, right in the heart of LA’s Beverly Hills, according to Business Insider.

The lavish mansion boasts two pools, a two-story library with hand-carved wooden panelling, 19 bedrooms and a separate five-bedroom house on the same grounds.

Built in 1927, the stunning property was originally called the Beverly House but was renamed as the Hearst House after its former owner, media mogul William Randolph Hearst.

The house is pretty famous in its own right, having been used as the home of Jack Woltz in 1972’s iconic The Godfather. Pictures of the pool, which featured in the movie, show that very little has changed in the past 40 years, however the main home is believed to have been extended.

The famous home was then later used in the music video of Beyoncé’s Black Is King, where Jay Z appears in a Rolls Royce.

If you can see yourself living a life of luxury in the Hearst House, or fancy making a pretty penny in rent from the iconic property, you best get your bids in now.