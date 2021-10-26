unilad
Idris Elba Addresses James Bond Rumours

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Oct 2021 16:24
Idris Elba Addresses James Bond RumoursAlamy

Idris Elba has addressed rumours which suggest he may be next in line to play the iconic British spy James Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure. 

After numerous delays and a wealth of anticipation, the latest Bond film No Time To Die was finally released at the end of September and marked Craig’s final appearance as 007.

The 53-year-old first stepped into Bond’s shoes in the 2006 film Casino Royale and over the years many younger fans grew up watching Craig’s adventures as Bond, the actor becoming synonymous with the face of the spy.

Daniel Craig as James Bond (Alamy)Alamy

However, with Craig’s time having come to an end it’s time for someone else to take on the role, prompting fans across the globe to question who could be worthy. Elba has long proved a fan-favourite possibility, so he discussed the role during an interview with Metro ahead of the release of his new Western film, The Harder They Fall.

Unfortunately the Luther star did little to fuel the rumours, and when asked what his response was to fans who were hoping he would fill the role, Elba commented: ‘Well I would say… There is nothing to say.’

The actor went on to say it was ‘such a nice compliment, in most people’s opinion, to be the next James Bond’, but unfortunately seeing him order a martini ‘shaken, not stirred’ is ‘not a reality’.

Idris Elba (Alamy)Alamy

Elba added: ‘So hey, it is what it is.’

Of course, it’s worth noting that it’s unlikely the actor would suddenly admit to being the next Bond even if it really was a reality, so Elba’s shutdown of the rumours probably won’t stop them altogether. For now, though, it seems like fans should probably take their speculation elsewhere.

