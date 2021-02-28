Idris Elba Attended Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday And Now People Think He’s In Thor 4

Marvel Studios/Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

People think Idris Elba could be in Thor 4 after he attended the same birthday party as Chris Hemsworth yesterday, February 27.

‘A little 80s themed party never did any harm!,’ Hemsworth captioned a number of pictures on Instagram as he wished his longtime friend and personal assistant Aaron Grist a happy birthday.

In one of the pictures, Hemsworth can be seen posing next to fellow actor Idris Elba, who is clad in a black, Adidas tracksuit and bucket hat.

One person, who was confused by Elba’s presence in Australia, wrote: ‘Idris Elba?? Is he back for Thor 4?’

chrishemsworth/Instagram

The comment was liked by almost 500 people, who discussed the possibility in the comments. While one person rightfully pointed out Elba’s character, Heimdall, had died in Avengers: Infinity War, another suggested he might be in Australia to shoot scenes where he is remembered from the past.

‘People don’t tend to stay dead in Marvel,’ a third person said.

Others weren’t convinced: ‘Can they not just be mates? It’s a birthday party, not a launch party.’

Marvel Studios

The fourth instalment in the movie franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, is expected to hit the big screen in May 2022. So far, Christian Bale has been confirmed to star alongside Hemsworth as the villainous Gorr The God Butcher.

While Hemsworth has remained pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the fourth film, he said it has been the most fun to film so far.

‘Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something because this movie was brilliant,’ he told Elle Man last year.