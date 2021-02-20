unilad
Advert

Idris Elba Confirms Luther Spin-Off Movie Will Start Filming This Year

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Feb 2021 14:19
Idris Elba Confirms Luther Spin-Off Movie Will Start Filming This YearBBC Studios

Idris Elba has confirmed he will start filming his Luther movie this year.

It was announced last year that the movie would be happening, but a production and release date wasn’t given.

Advert

He said in August 2020, ‘I’ve maintained I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards… And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.’

Now, in a recent interview, Elba confirmed that he’ll be starting on the highly anticipated film this year.

Idris ElbaPA

Speaking on The All-New Capital Weekender yesterday, February 19, Elba detailed his plans for 2021. He told MistaJam, ‘[I’ll] definitely making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther: The Movie.’

Advert

The Molly’s Game actor continued:

I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show. We’ve been making the show for 10 years, so we’re making film.

Luther writer Neil Cross teased a ‘big announcement’ regarding the hit crime show back in October. He said to UNILAD at the time, ‘I will say that, you know, that people can expect an announcement about Luther very soon. We’re all very excited, Idris is excited and we can’t wait to tell you.’

<a href="http://mashable.com/2017/06/12/luther-season-5-series-idris-elba/?utm_campaign=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&amp;utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial#JeQv3uW3Pmqa">BBC</a>
Advert

The news of the film was welcomed by its fans as it was announced that a sixth season of Luther wouldn’t be happening. Cross previously confirmed, ‘There is not going to be a season six – definitively no season six.’

In addition to starting Luther: The Movie in 2021, Elba’s working on his music and said that he’ll be releasing a ‘banger’ with Megan Thee Stallion and Davido.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert
Film and TV

20,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Gay Kiss In Creme Egg Advert

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns
News

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, 2021, BBC, Idris Elba, Now, Production

Credits

Mail Online

  1. Mail Online

    'It's been a long time coming!' Idris Elba CONFIRMS he will be filming a movie spin-off of Luther this year... after it was revealed there will be no sixth season of hit BBC show

 