Idris Elba Confirms Luther Spin-Off Movie Will Start Filming This Year

BBC Studios

Idris Elba has confirmed he will start filming his Luther movie this year.

It was announced last year that the movie would be happening, but a production and release date wasn’t given.

He said in August 2020, ‘I’ve maintained I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards… And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.’

Now, in a recent interview, Elba confirmed that he’ll be starting on the highly anticipated film this year.

PA

Speaking on The All-New Capital Weekender yesterday, February 19, Elba detailed his plans for 2021. He told MistaJam, ‘[I’ll] definitely making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther: The Movie.’

The Molly’s Game actor continued:

I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show. We’ve been making the show for 10 years, so we’re making film.

Luther writer Neil Cross teased a ‘big announcement’ regarding the hit crime show back in October. He said to UNILAD at the time, ‘I will say that, you know, that people can expect an announcement about Luther very soon. We’re all very excited, Idris is excited and we can’t wait to tell you.’

<a href="http://mashable.com/2017/06/12/luther-season-5-series-idris-elba/?utm_campaign=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial#JeQv3uW3Pmqa">BBC</a>

The news of the film was welcomed by its fans as it was announced that a sixth season of Luther wouldn’t be happening. Cross previously confirmed, ‘There is not going to be a season six – definitively no season six.’

In addition to starting Luther: The Movie in 2021, Elba’s working on his music and said that he’ll be releasing a ‘banger’ with Megan Thee Stallion and Davido.