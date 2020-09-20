Idris Elba Fans Devastated By Rumours Tom Hardy Is The New James Bond

Idris Elba PA Images

Although it has yet to be confirmed, Tom Hardy is widely rumoured to be the next James Bond, taking over after Daniel Craig bows out with his final 007 outing, No Time To Die.

Hardy would of course be an excellent choice, being an accomplished, versatile actor with a commanding screen presence.

However, it cannot be denied that previous bookies favourite Idris Elba would make an equally brilliant choice, having already more than proven himself as a compelling leading man in Luther, one of the greatest detective shows of all time.

Advert

Idris Elba PA

As beloved as Hardy is, many Elba fans cannot help but feel a little disappointed that we might not be seeing him behind the wheel of a classic Aston Martin anytime soon.

One person tweeted:

I do proper love Tom Hardy but tbh think Tom Hardy Bond will *probably* just be pretty much the same ‘damaged brooding bruiser’ type vibe as Daniel Craig Bond. Not going with Idris Elba does feel like SUCH a wasted opportunity.

Advert

Another said:

Tom Hardy would be a great James Bond no doubt about it however I was hoping for Idris Elba. Luther was such an incredible show and I’d wished to see what Idris would bring to the role.

Advert

The Vulcan Reporter’s Emre Kaya, has recently reported having learned of the casting of Hardy.

According to Kaya, the announcement of who will be the next Bond is still expected to come out this year, or at some point in early 2021 if No Time to Die ends up being delayed again.

No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on November 12, later releasing in the US on November 20.

Advert