Idris Elba Says Knuckles ‘Won’t Be Sexy’ In The New Sonic Movie

Cancel the movie: Idris Elba says Knuckles will not be ‘sexy’ in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In the iconic SEGA series, the red, spiky-fisted echidna is first introduced as an antagonist in the third game, tricked by Dr. Robotnik into thinking Sonic has been trying to steal the Master Emerald. However, the pair later team up and become ‘frenemies’, seeing each other not only as friends, but rivals.

Knuckles is a reclusive figure; a loner but also incredibly loyal and one of the fiercest fighters on Angel Island. Really, if you consider Luther and his other parts, Elba is an incredible fit – but don’t expect him to be ‘sexy’ in the upcoming sequel.

Elba will make his debut as Knuckles next year, with Ben Schwartz returning as Sonic alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, the star was tight-lipped on any details about Sonic 2. ‘Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything,’ he urged.

However, he did clarify one detail about his vocal performance: he will not be bringing any sex appeal to the role. ‘But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure,’ Elba added.

The response from the Sonic community has been strong, to say the least. ‘Betrayed. Deceived. Cheated. Let down. Back stabbed. I’m literally crying and screaming,’ one wrote. ‘Idris Elba took one look at how the Sonic fandom treats… honestly, all of its characters, and chose violence, and I can’t help but unconditionally respect that,’ another commented.

‘That won’t stop the raging 4-headed Knuckles boner Imma get in the theatre whenever he’s on screen,’ a third joked. ‘Chaining myself to the doors of the paramount studio until they agree to make Knuckles sexy,’ another wrote.

