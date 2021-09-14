unilad
Idris Elba To Return As Luther For Netflix Film

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Sep 2021 13:34
Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther in an upcoming feature film for Netflix.

The streaming platform has today, September 14, announced the character of Luther will be appearing in an upcoming film, written by Luther series creator Neil Cross.

Elba will be joined by Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), with the feature set to be made in association with the BBC.

Erivo will play a detective who will also be Luther’s nemesis, while Serkis will play the criminal villain at the centre of the story, posing a ‘double threat’ to the seasoned detective, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking exclusively with UNILAD last October, Cross revealed he and Elba were ‘very excited’ to announce plans for the future of the dark psychological crime series, which he described as ‘a really big part of my life’.

Cross continued:

My wife has mentioned more than once that I’m never happier than when I’m writing Luther. And if I’m not actually coming up with ideas, part of me is wondering where is he now? What is he doing?

And Idris is very much the same. We both care about him, we both want the best for him. Both want to go back and see him. So he’s a really big part of my life.

Speaking with Digital Spy in July 2020, Elba said that he would ‘like to see [Luther] come to a film’, adding:

With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.

Fans have of course been delighted by this long awaited announcement, and are keen to known whether certain loose ends will be tied up. Many have been particularly eager to know whether beloved psychopath Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) will be making a return.

As of yet, not much is known in terms of plot details, or a release date. However, we’re already getting excited at the thought of once again solving crimes with our favourite London detective.

