Idris Elba’s ‘Sexy Knuckles’ Debuts In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Dec 2021 11:13
Idris Elba's 'Sexy Knuckles' Debuts In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer

Idris Elba didn’t want his Knuckles to be sexy. Unfortunately, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is here, and fans think he’s sexy.

Sonic’s big-screen outing last year was an unexpected success; it landed well with critics and grossed nearly $320 million at the box office, immediately fast-tracking plans for a sequel. Ben Schwartz is returning as Sonic, alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey will star as Tails, and most notably, Elba will make his debut as the red, spiky-fisted echidna. From the first trailer, it appears to be following his initial introduction as an antagonist. Hopefully, the pair will go onto become frenemies.

Back in October this year, Elba said he didn’t plan to bring any sex appeal to his vocal performance. ‘I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure,’ he told Screen Rant.

Apparently, certain members of the Sonic fandom believe Knuckles should be sexy, considering the earlier outrage and reaction to the trailer. ‘Despite his best efforts Idris made Knuckles sound sexy,’ one user wrote. ‘Anyone remember when Idris Elba said Knuckles would not be sexy? Why would he lie like that,’ another tweeted.

‘Cannot believe Idris Elba would straight up lie to us and say Knuckles isn’t sexy in this movie,’ a third wrote. ‘Did they intentionally make Knuckles sexy or are we all just insane,’ a fourth wrote.

‘He grossly underestimated the thirstiness of Sonic fans,’ another replied.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into cinemas on April 8, 2022. 

