I'm A Celeb Contestants At Risk From Castle's Violent Ghosts ITV/Wikimedia

Contestants on the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! are potentially in serious danger… from angry ghosts.

With this year’s edition of the reality series set to take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, its celeb roster, alongside hosts Ant and Dec, could be in for a spooky time, after a paranormal investigator warned not to disturb the spirits that dwell there.

2020’s show was moved to the UK, instead of its usual exotic jungle location of Australia, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However, ghost expert Paul Rowland has already offered advice to the I’m A Celeb gang, having previously visitied the 200- year-old location himself.

‘One of my concerns is that if the producers are disrespectful to the spirits in their Bushtucker trials, with ghost themes, then they are at greater risk of coming to harm,’ he said. ‘I hope the production team isn’t disrespectful to the spirit world,’ he continued, he told The Sun.

Rowland further added: ‘I’ve seen it on TV where they asked for things to be thrown and encouraged the spirits to act violently.

‘The spirits also get angry if they use bad language,’ he attested.

ITV Studios entertainment director, Richard Cowles, said that the cast and crew were all taking the appropriate precautions while staying and filming at the location, when it came to respecting pandemic rules: ‘On a Covid level, everyone’s got proximity monitors on them so basically they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing and flashing and reminding them to step away.’

While a start date for the new series is yet to be announced, the show usually launches mid-November, albeit in much warmer conditions.