I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Cancelled For Weekend After Storm Arwen Damages Set

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been cancelled this weekend after Storm Arwen caused damage to the set.

According to ITV, the celebrity contestants are all safe and well, and will remain in north Wales’ Gwrych Castle.

It’s understood that there has been ‘significant damage’ to the reality show’s production base as a result of Storm Arwen, which has impacted Wales and many other areas the UK. The storm swept in on the night of Friday, November 26, and has carried on into Saturday, November 27.

ITV said:

As a consequence, only essential crew are currently on site, the wellbeing of our cast and crew is of utmost priority to us.

This comes after three people lost their lives in gale-force winds brought about by Storm Arwen, with the Met Office issuing a ‘danger to life’ warning in some parts of the UK.

A rare red weather warning was issued for many parts of the north east coast, with the Met Office warning of dangerously high winds. This marks the first time such a warning has been issued in over five years, with police in Scotland urging people not to travel ‘under any circumstances’.

For the first time in the show’s 19-year history, Friday’s live edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was cancelled due to fears surrounding the ongoing storm and replaced with pre-recorded footage as a precautionary safety measure.