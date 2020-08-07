I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Moves To UK Castle For New Season ITV

For the first time ever, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in the UK for the 20th series of the reality show later this year.

That’s right folks, in a few months time Ant and Dec will be hosting live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. As though 2020 couldn’t get any stranger…

ITV made the announcement earlier today, confirming that while viewers will still get to see celebrities undertaking ‘gruelling’ trials and challenges, at the end of it all one will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle. Which in my opinion has a better ring to it than ‘jungle’ anyway.

ant and dec i'm a celeb ITV

The announcement comes just one week after ITV confirmed that the show would definitely return this autumn, with ITV Studios Director of Entertainment Richard Cowles saying the company had ‘pulled out all the stops’ to make the series happen in Australia.

However, the broadcaster said the current global health crisis meant it ‘just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show’ in Australia as it usually would.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of Television, said in a statement:

We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.

bushtucker trial i'm a celeb ITV

Cowles added that while it will ‘certainly be different’ producing the show from the UK, the ‘same tone and feel’ will remain.

‘Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way,’ he added.

The company hasn’t revealed the location of the castle yet, nor has it revealed whether the participating celebrities will live in the castle itself or in a camp.

We’re also in the dark about the line-up, although rumours suggest Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Baga Chipz and singer Jessie J could be in the running.

I'm A Celeb ITV

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, with ITV promising new information about the upcoming series will be released ‘in due course’.

Who else can’t wait?!