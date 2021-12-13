I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here Winner Leaves Public Fuming As People Think Runner-Up Was ‘Robbed’

ITV

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here viewers are raging after the runner-up was ‘robbed’ in last night’s final.

The hit reality show’s conclusion came off the back of a tumultuous season, with a number of episodes cancelled due to Storm Arwen, Richard Madeley departing early on after falling ill and two occasions where intruders had to be removed from the set.

In the history of I’m A Celeb’s second-place winners, there’s a few favourites that stand out: Andy Whyment, Jordan North and Joel Dommett, to name a few. Now, they’ve got company.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle last night, December 13. ‘From the bottom of my heart and my family’s heart, thank you so much. This is the best thing that’s happened to me, apart from my son. I can’t believe it, I’m shocked,’ he said.

He beat Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge. ‘I knew before I came in that I needed to be in a certain state of mind not to be ‘blah blah blah’ and I think I achieved that,’ Gregson said.

While the public vote on I’m A Celeb, Miller’s win has been overshadowed by the complaints of Gregson’s fans. ‘Simon was robbed,’ one wrote. ‘The runner-up is always the winner,’ another tweeted. ‘Why can the British public never vote correctly,’ a third wrote.

‘Simon has to be the funniest celebrity ever on I’m A Celeb. He is hilarious and such a genuine happy-go-lucky guy. He’s my winner,’ another wrote.

