In Bruges Trio Reunited For Martin McDonagh’s Next Film

Martin McDonagh is getting the In Bruges boys back together, with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reuniting for the director’s next movie.

The filmmaker’s 2008 feature-length debut was a critical smash-hit: acerbic, black-hearted and absolutely hilarious, with star turns from Farrell and Gleeson as a pair of hitmen in hiding in Belgian sanctuary.

McDonagh, off the back of his Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is forging ahead with a new project, with his two former leads also returning.

The Banshees of Inisheer, backed by Film4, will be ‘set on a remote Irish isle’ with Farrell and Gleeson playing ‘two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them’, as told to Deadline.

The film is set to start shooting this summer. Currently, Farrell is busy at work on The Batman, Matt Reeves’ caped crusader reboot, with the Irish actor playing the infamous comic book foe The Penguin alongside a starry cast (with Robert Pattinson donning the cowl).

Gleeson is currently filming Macbeth, Joel Coen’s adaptation of the classic Shakespeare work (which will be the first film a Coen brother works on without the other).

In Bruges isn’t available to stream on Netflix or Amazon Prime at the moment (albeit you could buy a digital copy on the latter). However, there’s plenty of reasons to seek it out (maybe, you could even buy a DVD).