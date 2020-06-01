Inception Is Available To Stream On Netflix From Today Warner Bros.

If you’re looking for something to break up yet another monotonous Monday, how does Leonardo DiCaprio donning a suit and infiltrating your subconscious sound?

Inception might be a decade old this year, but the iconic sci-fi action movie landed on Netflix today, June 1, which is practically as exciting as its cinema launch a decade ago, seeing as there’s not much else to do but watch TV these days.

The movie sees Dom Cobb (DiCaprio) – a thief with an unusual ability to enter people’s dreams and influence their actions through their subconscious – being given one last shot at redemption after losing everyone and everything he loves.

Inception Warner Bros.

Cobb will get the redemption he so desperately needs if he can successfully plant an idea in a specific target’s mind.

‘If he succeeds, it will be the perfect crime, but a dangerous enemy anticipates Cobb’s every move,’ the synopsis reads.

Also joining the bill today is 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, starring Tom Cruise as IFM agent Ethan Hunt, and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, again starring Cruise, this time as Jack Reacher himself.

Who says you have to leave the house to have an action packed week?

But, if that all sounds a little too intense for you, Netflix is adding a whole host of different titles from a number of different genres, including Dreamgirls, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Wimbledon, Get Hard, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Thunderbirds to name but a few.

Staying at home has never been so easy.