Inception Is Officially The Most Confusing Movie Ever, According To Survey

by : Julia Banim on : 12 May 2021 14:29
Inception Is Officially The Most Confusing Movie Ever, According To SurveyWarner Bros. Pictures

In a survey that has sparked heated debate among members of the UNILAD team, 2010’s Inception has been officially voted the most confusing movie of all time.

To work this out, researchers trawled through various film lists from online publications, pulling together a definitive list of 132 well-known headscratchers.

The team then checked out the Google search volume for each movie on the list, alongside the search terms ‘ending’, ‘explained’ and ‘ending explained’. It soon became clear which films most required a quick Google to clear things up.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Inception (Warner Bros.)Warner Bros.

Inception came in at the top spot, with more than two million people having to have a quick search for answers after watching the film. Out of this number, more than 1.2 million people alone Googled questions about the famously perplexing ending.

As per money.co.uk:

Considering it’s a film about being able to jump into different layers of people’s dreams to implant and steal ideas, it’s hardly surprising to find it at the top!

In second place was Tenet (2020), another Christopher Nolan film that left viewers puzzling away, with 1.9 million searches.

This was followed by Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island (2010) with 1.6 million searches, really raising the question as to why Leonardo DiCaprio was going through such a confusing phase at this point in his career.

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet (Warner Bros.)Warner Bros.
The Shining (1980), I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (2020) and Donnie Darko (2001) came in at fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively, followed by Interstellar (2014), Nocturnal Animals (2016) and No Country For Old Men (2007).

It seems Christopher Nolan has a lot of questions to answer.

You can check out the full list here.

