Incredible Movie Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Sony/Warner Bros.

While film fans only see the finished product, a lot goes on behind the scenes that most people don’t know about.

In a fact-sharing video that was posted to the Damnthatsinteresting subreddit, the narrator shares a whole host of interesting facts about several popular blockbusters.

If you’re a lover of Easter eggs, then this first fact is for you – and it’s all about Anne Hathaway’s Interstellar.

In the one scene in the film when they are visiting Millar’s planet, there’s an eerie soundtrack in the background with a ticking noise. The ticks occur every 1.25 seconds.

Here’s a reminder of it:

Earlier in Interstellar, it’s explained that every hour on the planet equates to seven years on Earth, so, with that in mind, each tick you hear represents another day passing on Earth.

Mind blown? Me too.

In the video, the narrator also spills the tea on one of The Wolf of Wall Street‘s most iconic scenes, where Matthew McConaughey begins humming and banging his chest.

Many will be surprised to know that this scene was completely improvised and when you see Leonardo DiCaprio looking off into the distance, he was actually looking at the film’s director, Martin Scorsese, to see if he was okay with it.

The strange humming, which McConaughey apparently does to warm up his vocal chords before a scene, went on to be included in the movie.

Paramount Pictures

A third movie nugget given was about 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. As per the title, the third instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise was shot in Tokyo. However, the producers weren’t actually granted a filming permit for Shibuya, but made the movie anyway.

They then allegedly hired a fall guy to claim to be the director, so that the real director, Justin Lin, wasn’t arrested. The fall guy is said to have reportedly spent a night in jail.

Lastly, in Sony’s Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire, there’s the scene where he romantically helps Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) as she slips in the cafeteria, and perfectly catches her lunch on the tray she was carrying.

While you’d expect the scene to have been created with CGI, apparently Maguire actually did it for real – making it all that more impressive.

He obviously didn’t do it the first time round, however; it’s said to have taken him an eye-watering 156 takes.

A* for effort.