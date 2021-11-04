Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Dies On Location

Alamy

The set of Indiana Jones 5 has been struck by tragedy after the death of a crew member.

Nic Cupac, who worked on nearly 60 movies since 2000, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Venom: Let There be Carnage, had joined the 100-strong production on the upcoming sequel for major stunt set-pieces being shot in Fes, Morocco.

Advert 10

Cupac was part of the camera and electric department and responsible for assembling sets, considered to be ‘one of the very best’. According to a new report, he’s since passed away on location of the movie.

The 54-year-old was found in his hotel, The Sun reports, believed to have died from natural causes. Speaking to the publication, one friend of Cupac said, ‘I’m heartbroken. Nic was such a lovely man.’ Another added, ‘One of the very best – taught me so much when I was starting out.’

Cupac also worked on the likes of The Da Vinci Code, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, In Bruges, X-Men: First Class, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Cruella.

Advert 10

Indiana Jones 5, directed by James Mangold, has seen a number of delays and other setbacks, including Harrison Ford’s injury in June. The 78-year-old hurt his shoulder while filming one of Indy’s several stunts, forcing production to briefly halt. The film’s release has since been pushed back to June 30, 2023.

At the time, a Disney spokesperson said, ‘In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.’