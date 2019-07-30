Indiana Jones 5 To Reportedly Start Filming Next Year

20th Century Fox

Grab your hat and whip; Indiana Jones 5 will reportedly start production in 2020.

The news broke from movie outlet Discussing Film on Twitter. The tweet said that the film is eyeing to begin filming in April 2020 in London.

Steven Spielberg is returning to direct the fifth outing, with Harrison Ford back in the title role as the archeologist-cum-action hero.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘INDIANA JONES 5’ is eyeing to begin filming in April 2020 in London. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/zw0OX8WaxW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2019

This latest development is contrary to suggestions made by Ford earlier this year, which suggested production would commence in 2019.

Indiana Jones 5 has had a turbulent path toward production. It’s been in development since 2010, but things changed when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 – who previously owned the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

In 2016, the film was officially announced, with a July 2019 release date planned. Obviously, that never came to fruition. Why the delays, then?

Disney

There are a number of reasons. Firstly, the powers that be couldn’t settle on a script. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull writer David Koepp exited the project, and Dan Fogelman (known for This Is Us, Cars and Tangled) was brought in to overhaul the script.

There’s also the small matter of Spielberg being particularly busy; he released Ready Player One last year, and is currently hard at work on his West Side Story remake. Though, Spielberg said at the Empire Awards last year that he was excited about returning to the franchise.

As reported by Comic Book, Spielberg said:

The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers – everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.

There are very little details regarding the next Indiana Jones, but Ford said in June that things were coming along well.

If there’s one thing Ford is certain of, it’s that no-one else is taking on the mantle of Dr Jones. In today’s remake-heavy film culture, film-goers have speculated about actors who could take on Indiana Jones, with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt routinely appearing online.

But Ford said in an interview that once he’s gone, the character will disappear.

As reported by Comic Book, Ford said:

Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones. Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.

The Indiana Jones franchise has grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide. The real question everyone is asking though: will Shia LaBeouf return?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]