Indiana Jones 5 Will Be Released July 2022

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Dec 2020 23:54
Lucasfilm/Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones 5 will be released in July 2022, Disney has confirmed. 

The long, long-awaited fifth instalment of Lucasfilm’s beloved franchise (bar the fourth film) has finally set a date, after enduring years of development hell.

While Steven Spielberg was earlier attached to direct, he’s since vacated the chair. Instead, it will be filmed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold.

In a tweet, the official Star Wars account wrote: ‘Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022.’

It’s just one of several announcements to come from Disney’s Investor Day, in addition to a host of new Marvel and Star Wars projects, as well as an Alien TV series.

It should be noted that the Indiana Jones series is known for taking a while to arrive on the big screen; Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, despite its so-so reception, took around 19 years.

Indiana JonesIndiana JonesLucasfilm

Harrison Ford could be 80 years old by the time the fifth film is released (if it drops later than July 13). There were earlier rumours that Chris Pratt was being considered to crack the whip, but Ford is the only man for Indy, it seems.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, producer Frank Marshall confirmed: ‘Yeah, we are working on the script.’

He added: ‘There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford v Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen [the script] yet so I don’t know what to tell you.’

Indiana Jones 5 will hit cinemas in July 2022. 

