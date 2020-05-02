Indiana Jones Deepfaked With Chris Pratt In Starring Role

Indiana Jones Chris Pratt Deepfake Shamook/YouTube/Paramount Pictures

It’s hard to imagine anyone else but Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. However, a new deepfake has proved Chris Pratt to be the perfect replacement.

Advert

Pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, has carved himself a position as a charismatic, classic Hollywood leading man. So much so, he’s long been touted as a potential replacement for the world’s favourite whip-wielding archaeologist.

In a new deepfake, courtesy of YouTuber Shamook, Pratt is integrated seamlessly into Ford’s Indy movies. The technology behind these videos is terrifying, but it’s hard to shake off how great the actor looks in the role.

Check out the deepfake below:

Advert

Fans tagged Pratt in it immediately, who has always been humbled to be put forward as the next Indy. He wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s nothing like the original. But damn. This is pretty cool.’

While there’s always going to be some scepticism around changing an iconic character, there’s definitely support for Pratt. One user wrote: ‘Actually you’re fit to this role. We believe in you.’

Chris Pratt Indiana Jones Deepfake Shamook/YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Another user tweeted: ‘Yeah… I agree if anyone was foolish enough to do a reboot you would be perfect in the role.’ However, they added: ‘But some movies should NEVER be rebooted. Indiana Jones is an iconic classic that transcends generations and should be left alone. Never, ever try to fix something that’s not broken.’

Indiana Jones 5, which will still feature Ford in the titular role, has been languishing in production hell for years. In February, Steven Spielberg dropped out of directing, and so far an official replacement hasn’t been unveiled – however, Ford v Ferrari and Logan director James Mangold has been in recent negotiations to step in.